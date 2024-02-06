Inflation jumps to a 40-year high at year-end

Prices paid by U.S. consumers jumped 7% in December from a year earlier, representing the highest inflation rate since 1982, according to a Wednesday report by The Associated Press.
It is the most recent evidence of rising costs for food, gas, rent and other necessities heightening pressures on U.S. households.
"Prices have spiked during the recovery from the pandemic recession as Americans have ramped up spending on goods such as cars, furniture and appliances. Those increased purchases have clogged ports and warehouses and exacerbated supply shortages of semiconductors and other parts," AP reported.
