Industrial construction firm leases near Cape Airport

St. Louis-based Acme Contractors is now leasing a 6,376-square-foot building at 2380 E. Outer Road across from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in northern Scott County.

A spokesperson for Acme, a 100% employee-owned and managed specialty construction company founded in 1947, told the Southeast Missourian the new local office has three salaried office employees and resources 30 trade workers in the field in what Acme called a "growing customer base in Southeast Missouri."

In addition to its St. Louis headquarters and Cape Girardeau satellite office, Acme also has locations in Columbia, Missouri, and Tampa Bay and Fort Myers, Florida.