All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessNovember 28, 2022
Industrial construction firm leases near Cape Airport
St. Louis-based Acme Contractors is now leasing a 6,376-square-foot building at 2380 E. Outer Road across from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in northern Scott County. A spokesperson for Acme, a 100% employee-owned and managed specialty construction company founded in 1947, told the Southeast Missourian the new local office has three salaried office employees and resources 30 trade workers in the field in what Acme called a "growing customer base in Southeast Missouri."...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
St. Louis's Acme Contractors has leased a building near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Acme, an employee-owned and managed construction company, has been in business for 75 years.
St. Louis's Acme Contractors has leased a building near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Acme, an employee-owned and managed construction company, has been in business for 75 years.Submitted

St. Louis-based Acme Contractors is now leasing a 6,376-square-foot building at 2380 E. Outer Road across from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in northern Scott County.

A spokesperson for Acme, a 100% employee-owned and managed specialty construction company founded in 1947, told the Southeast Missourian the new local office has three salaried office employees and resources 30 trade workers in the field in what Acme called a "growing customer base in Southeast Missouri."

In addition to its St. Louis headquarters and Cape Girardeau satellite office, Acme also has locations in Columbia, Missouri, and Tampa Bay and Fort Myers, Florida.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Acme "delivers highly complex projects for manufacturing, food & beverage, airports, automotive, bulk handling systems, power, industrial, chemical, precast and steel erection, clean room and pharmaceutical industries," the company said in a statement.

The word "acme," according to www.dictionary.com, means highest point, summit or peak.

Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate assisted with the lease process.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Jackson chamber to hold trio of events
BusinessOct. 4
Stock market today: Dow rallies to a record after a blockbus...
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
BusinessOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
BusinessSep. 29
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
BusinessSep. 29
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy