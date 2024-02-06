Go Wild! has announced via Facebook post plans to open an indoor playground and arcade in March at West Park Mall, 3049 William St. in Cape Girardeau.
Nathan Lemons of Scott City is listed with the Missouri Secretary of State's Office as registered agent for the business, which is now under construction.
Go Wild LLC was formed as a limited liability company Oct. 3.
