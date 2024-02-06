Dana Thomas has operated BOLD Marketing in Cape Girardeau since 2008 and says a "big shift" has occurred in her industry thanks to the myriad impacts of COVID-19 on the economy.

"Before, we focused on sales-driven marketing and advertising and would do some headhunting for key, higher-level positions, but in the last 24 months, much more of my business has been transformed into employee recruitment and retention, culture building and employee morale," Thomas said.

"What recruiters, human resource teams and marketing firms are doing (now) is trying to find quality employees at a local level and extending the reach for those workers beyond what they'd considered before."

In the not-too-distant past, Thomas said, an employer may have required an employee to live no more than 30 to 45 miles from the workplace.

"At this point, companies are willing to look 60 to 75 miles out, even 90 miles away, and some will compensate the employee for the longer back-and-forth work commute," she said.

This Thursday, 17 companies and governmental institutions trying to fill open positions will be present for a job fair at Century Casino Cape Girardeau in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The problem

John Mehner, who will retire at year's end after 28 years as president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, said there is no simple answer to how the job market evolved to what the veteran business leader called an "extremely challenging" time.

"The additional revenue put into the system, the lack of child care, COVID-19 quarantines and, frankly, people who decided not to be in the workforce any longer," Mehner said, all add up to a problem he's seen "accelerating" in the past 18 months — since just after the arrival of the coronavirus on U.S. shores in March 2020.

"It's even harder now, according to the people we talk to here at the chamber, than it was right before the pandemic — and back then we were seeing our tightest labor market in 50 years."

Stay-at-home incentivization

Roughly half of U.S. states, including Missouri, ended the $300 weekly federal supplement for unemployed Americans more than three months ago.