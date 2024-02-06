Inaugural resource fair in Sikeston to be held Wednesday

The Missouri Job Center will hold its inaugural Fall for Success community resource fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Clinton Community Center, 501 Campanella Drive in Sikeston.
The fair is designed to provide resources and support in overcoming barriers to gainful, self-sustaining employment for area individuals, families and community members.
