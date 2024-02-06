Illinois' Robinson Transport buys parcel in Cape for bus fleet

Robinson Transport Inc. of Harrisburg, Illinois, has closed on a 7.7-acre parcel in the 1800 block of Rust Avenue in Cape Girardeau, where the company, the bus vendor for the Cape Girardeau School District since 2015, intends to construct a steel building to house its 32 buses.

Company president Joyce Robinson said Wednesday the firm has a month-to-month lease at its current depot at 4178 Route K.

"The traffic is difficult for our buses along Kingshighway and the (Rust Avenue) location will be more accessible for us," said Robinson, who added the company will build its new structure "eventually," noting current supply-chain concerns.