Illinois' Robinson Transport buys parcel in Cape for bus fleet

Robinson Transport Inc. of Harrisburg, Illinois, has closed on a 7.7-acre parcel in the 1800 block of Rust Avenue in Cape Girardeau, where the company, the bus vendor for the Cape Girardeau School District since 2015, intends to construct a steel building to house its 32 buses.
Company president Joyce Robinson said Wednesday the firm has a month-to-month lease at its current depot at 4178 Route K.
"The traffic is difficult for our buses along Kingshighway and the (Rust Avenue) location will be more accessible for us," said Robinson, who added the company will build its new structure "eventually," noting current supply-chain concerns.
Robinson, who said her company works with 15 school districts, mainly in Illinois, added moving to Rust Avenue will result in an overall savings in terms of fuel expense.
The purchased land is across the street from the former McKesson warehouse and is near the soccer fields of Shawnee Park, according to Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, who handled the transaction Tuesday.
