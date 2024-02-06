Iconic AmEx 'Green Card' turns 50, gets a needed revamp

NEW YORK -- For 50 years, the American Express "Green Card" has been the card many people wouldn't leave home without.

Launched in 1969, the Green Card gave travelers a sense of importance they didn't feel carrying traveler's checks. For many people, it was their first AmEx card. Over time, however, the Green Card became neglected in favor of its fancier siblings, the Gold and Platinum Cards.

Now, the Green Card is getting a much-needed revamp, with a new look and more travel benefits -- and, yes, a higher annual fee.

In probably the most radical of changes, the card will no longer be a charge card, but function more like a traditional credit card with the ability to revolve a balance and pay over time. This is the final nail in the coffin for American Express' charge card model, which defined the company's image for decades.

Analysts say change was overdue. While American Express would not share details on how many Green Card customers there are, industry analysts say the card's popularity has been on the decline. Popular credit card review websites generally do not recommend the card in its current iteration, citing its annual fee and lack of benefits.

"The Green Card is iconic. Often, it was the first product that our card members had with us, and it carried a certain cachet. Now we want to bring it back in a modernized way," said Rachel Stocks, executive vice president of global premium products and benefits, in an interview.

American Express sees its typical card user as someone who is relatively well-to-do, likes to travel, dine out and see entertainment. But the expectation is a Green Card user would be doing these activities less frequently than a Platinum Card user. For example the Green Card will come with a new lounge benefit, but it will not provide the unlimited access to airport lounges Platinum Card users enjoy.

American Express would never describe the new Green Card as its entry level credit card, but that's effectively what it became.

The Green Card wasn't the first credit card -- that achievement belongs to Diners' Club. It wasn't even the first credit card AmEx issued -- that distinction belongs to the "Purple Card," a paper version that launched in 1958.

The Green Card was originally known as "The Money Card" -- colored to resemble American dollar bills -- but has been widely referred to simply "The American Express Card." The Green Card was rolled out a year before the Boeing 747 went into service and international travel was becoming increasingly available to Americans. At the time, American Express' biggest business was traveler's checks.

The card was a sold like a ticket to an exclusive club, a club full of traveling businessmen. Advertisements from its launch into the 1970s focused on how customers had to apply for the card, and not everyone would be accepted. It also had an annual fee -- six dollars, or roughly $40 in today's dollars.

"Our card is a prestige instrument used primarily for travel and entertainment ... it is not a 'shoppers card'," American Express CEO Howard Clark told shareholders in 1969.