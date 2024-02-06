Ice cream truck, lounge among new Cape business license applications

According to business license applications submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department, several new businesses will be opening up across the city.
• Cape Girardeau resident Delores Spears is starting Dimples Ice Cream Trucks. This is her only business in the city; she also operates ice cream trucks in Jackson, Sikeston, Charleston and Scott City.
• Jailynn Isbell of Cape Girardeau filed an application to open Pink Vega$, a lounge and restaurant, at 320 S. Sprigg St.
• Ferguson, the plumbing supply company headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, will open a plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) store at 608 Good Hope St. The company has more than 1,700 locations.
• Robert Wade of Jackson aims to open Pet Supplies Plus at 209 Kingshighway, with an estimated May opening date. It will sell pet supplies and offer grooming and self-washing for pets. Wade also owns Pacific Rim Market at 1537 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.
• Cape Girardeau resident Robert Stearnes has started Robert A. Stearnes Consulting at 1021 Kingsway Drive, Suite 11-B. He will provide consulting services for public housing authorities.
