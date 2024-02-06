All sections
BusinessApril 24, 2023

Ice cream, potato chips lead grocery price increases

Ice cream, in one-half gallon cartons, is one of the grocery items that saw a jump in price between February and March, up 3.5% in a 30-day period, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the past year, the confection is up 17% in price,...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Ice cream in a cold vault Thursday, April 20, at Walmart in Jackson. The dessert, along with potato chips, has seen the highest increase in price from February to March, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
Ice cream in a cold vault Thursday, April 20, at Walmart in Jackson. The dessert, along with potato chips, has seen the highest increase in price from February to March, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.Jeff Long

Ice cream, in one-half gallon cartons, is one of the grocery items that saw a jump in price between February and March, up 3.5% in a 30-day period, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Over the past year, the confection is up 17% in price,

Potato chips, up 15.7% since March 2022, is up 4.8% from February to March.

However, the government reports for the first time since September 2020, the overall cost of groceries fell in March in comparison to the previous month, by 0.2%.

Taking a broader view, the overall grocery bill remained up 8.4% compared to one year ago.

Stacker.com, in its analysis, said Russia's invasion of Ukraine, labor disruptions and heightened consumer demand are responsible for keeping prices high in the supermarket.

Inflation is cooling, analysts say, but still hasn't reached pre-pandemic levels.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
