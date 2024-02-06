Ice, Bohnert have new positions, Saint Francis has new chaplain

Wendy Ice has been appointed to be the new chief executive officer at Community Counseling Center (CCC), effective July 1.
She succeeds John Hudak, who was CCC's CEO 23 years before his death in March 2020. In the months since his passing, Ice has assisted with many of the duties and responsibilities Hudak would have performed.
Ice is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology and criminal justice, a Master of Science in criminal justice and a Master of Arts in mental health counseling.
Before joining CCC, Ice worked in behavioral health for more than a dozen years in Illinois, where she held several positions, including case manager, co-occurring counselor, clinical supervisor and clinical director. She joined CCC in 2014 and has worked as the organization's associate operations director, clinical director and, most recently, as chief operating officer.
Ice has also served for more than 10 years as an accreditation surveyor for the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities International.
MRV Banks, which has branches in Cape Girardeau, Ste. Genevieve and Festus, Missouri, has announced Tim Bohnert has been named to serve as MRV's market president in Festus, where he will be responsible for overseeing all operations at that branch.
Originally from Perryville, Missouri, Bohnert has more than 30 years of banking experience in various roles, including loan officer, regional relationship manager and vice president of commercial lending.
He is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science and a Bachelor of Arts in finance.
Jaku Bala Kumar has been appointed to serve as chaplain at Saint Francis Medical Center, succeeding James Schultz, who retired in late May after more than 20 years in the chaplain position.
Originally from Proddatur, India, Kumar was ordained into the priesthood in 2012. He attended St. John's Major Seminary in Kurnool, India, where he graduated with a degree in philosophy. He also attended St. Joseph's Major Seminary in Khammam, India, where he earned a theology degree.
He joined Saint Francis in April, where he is responsible for leading Mass and providing pastoral services to patients and their families. In addition to his role at Saint Francis, he serves as associate pastor at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Cape Girardeau.
Schultz joined Saint Francis in 1999 and served in the chaplain role throughout a career spanning more than two decades with the Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Before joining Saint Francis, he served church congregations in Springfield, Missouri, and the St. Louis area. He also held chaplain positions at Southeast Hospital and Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.
