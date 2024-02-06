Ian Quinn, Missouri native, in Beijing Olympics

Ian Quinn, originally from St. Louis, is among the 224 U.S. athletes from 31 states competing at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing through Feb. 20.
Quinn, 28, a 2012 graduate of Lutheran South High School in St. Louis County, will compete in speed skating.
Quinn is a first-time Olympian.
