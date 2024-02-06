All sections
BusinessFebruary 7, 2022
Ian Quinn, Missouri native, in Beijing Olympics
Ian Quinn, originally from St. Louis, is among the 224 U.S. athletes from 31 states competing at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing through Feb. 20. Quinn, 28, a 2012 graduate of Lutheran South High School in St. Louis County, will compete in speed skating...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Ian Quinn
Ian Quinn

Ian Quinn, originally from St. Louis, is among the 224 U.S. athletes from 31 states competing at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing through Feb. 20.

Quinn, 28, a 2012 graduate of Lutheran South High School in St. Louis County, will compete in speed skating.

Quinn is a first-time Olympian.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
