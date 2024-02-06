Huttig being purchased by Idaho's Woodgrain Inc.

Huttig Building Products, based in St. Louis County and with local offices at 4072 Nash Road in Cape Girardeau, is being sold to Idaho-based Woodgrain Inc. for $350 million, including the assumption of debt, both companies announced Wednesday.
Huttig, in its 138th year of business, is one of the largest domestic distributors of millwork, building materials and wood products used in new residential construction and for home improvement, remodeling and repair.
Woodgrain, in a statement, said Huttig's acquisition will significantly increase its distribution network.
Huttig has 25 distribution centers serving 41 states.
