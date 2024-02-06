Huff named to Foundation role with Saint Francis

Stacy Huff joined Saint Francis Healthcare System this month as executive director of foundation, in which capacity he will oversee all fundraising efforts.
Huff, who has more than 25 years of not-for-profit, philanthropic and fundraising experience, comes to Saint Francis after serving as executive director of the Boy Scouts of America National Foundation in Dallas for more than a decade.
