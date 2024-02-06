Hudson Francis named at Dille Pollard

Hudson Francis has been named a project manager for Dille Pollard Architecture, with offices in Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
A Poplar Bluff native, Francis earned a Master of Architecture from Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, in May, and holds an associate in drafting degree from Three Rivers College.
Dille Pollard, founded in 2003, said in a news release Francis will be responsible for coordinating a team in all aspects of design and will pursue his architectural license.
