How can a business or individual practice philanthropic giving in our area? Judy Cantoni, a Cape Girardeau native who is passionate about philanthropy, is happy to answer.

Throughout her 30-year career in executive management positions, Cantoni has helped many businesses keep their donations local during ownership transitions. She also teaches individuals how to maximize their giving benefits.

“We live in an area with a lot of people who are very generous, who support activities going on now and for future generations,” said Cantoni, director of affiliate arrangement for Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

Community Foundation of the Ozarks helps families who are selling their businesses keep donations in the local community while they set up intergenerational transfers of wealth. Just 5% of a company’s earnings can make a powerful difference in our community.

Benefits for Businesses

“In our community and across the country, businesses started in the 1940s and 1950s are thriving, but third-generation family members might not have the interest or ability to manage them,” Cantoni said.

Now, family members are looking for capital investing companies to take over the management of their family businesses. This can have an impact on the type of philanthropic giving the company has practiced in the past.

For example, Cantoni said that a single-family business may have been a major supporter of a nonprofit fundraising event in the past, donating $10,000 to $20,000 as a featured sponsor. And though the capital management company still contributes to charities on behalf of the business, they contribute at a much lower level. This is because they spread their giving out among other companies they manage all over the U.S., not only where the local company got started.

For example, they might give $1,000 to $2,000 for the same event, which is a huge downgrade from what the original business owners gave.

“This is just a fact of the transition,” Cantoni said. “Yet when we can talk to them in the preparation process of selling the business, we can help them establish long-term philanthropic giving while also receiving tax benefits.”

Cantoni says the key is talking with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks during the preparation and planning process. When the family is reaching out to attorneys, accountants and professional advisors, that’s when they should also reach out to her for help.