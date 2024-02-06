How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 10/9/2024

U.S. stocks set more record highs after the latest wild swerves for Chinese stocks left few ripples in markets worldwide.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Wednesday and beat the all-time high it set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1%, and likewise set its own record. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.6%.

The relatively calm movements on Wall Street followed another manic day in China. Stocks in Shanghai tumbled to their worst loss since February 2020 amid disappointment that the government is not offering more stimulus for the world’s second-largest economy.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 40.91 points, or 0.7%, to 5,792.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 431.63 points, or 1%, to 42,512.

The Nasdaq composite rose 108.70 points, or 0.6%, to 18,291.62.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.60 points, or 0.3%, to 2,200.59.

For the week: