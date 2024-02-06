All sections
BusinessOctober 9, 2024

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 10/9/2024

US stocks soar to record highs as S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq rise despite China's market turmoil. Discover how Wall Street remains resilient amid global uncertainties.

The Associated Press, Associated Press

U.S. stocks set more record highs after the latest wild swerves for Chinese stocks left few ripples in markets worldwide.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Wednesday and beat the all-time high it set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1%, and likewise set its own record. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.6%.

The relatively calm movements on Wall Street followed another manic day in China. Stocks in Shanghai tumbled to their worst loss since February 2020 amid disappointment that the government is not offering more stimulus for the world’s second-largest economy.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 40.91 points, or 0.7%, to 5,792.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 431.63 points, or 1%, to 42,512.

The Nasdaq composite rose 108.70 points, or 0.6%, to 18,291.62.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.60 points, or 0.3%, to 2,200.59.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 40.97 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is down 159.25 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 153.77 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 12.21 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,022.21 points, or 21.4%.

The Dow is up 4,822.46 points, or 12.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,280.27 points, or 21.9%

The Russell 2000 is up 173.51 points, or 8.6%.

