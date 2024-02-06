All sections
BusinessOctober 10, 2024

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 10/10/2024

US stocks retreat from record highs as S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq dip slightly. Delta Air Lines disappoints, while inflation concerns and rising oil prices weigh on markets.

The Associated Press, Associated Press

U.S. stocks edged back from their record highs.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% after likewise setting an all-time high the day before, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.1%.

Delta Air Lines fell after reporting weaker results for the summer than expected. Treasury yields swung in the bond market after a pair of disappointing reports showed inflation failed to improve as much as expected last month and more workers filed for unemployment benefits last week. Crude oil prices rose to regain some of their losses from early in the week.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.99 points, or 0.2%, to 5,780.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 57.88 points, or 0.1%, to 42,454.12.

The Nasdaq composite fell 9.57 points, or 0.1%, to 18,282.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 12.17 points, or 0.6%, to 2,188.42.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 28.98 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 101.37 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 144.20 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 24.38 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,010.22 points, or 21.2%.

The Dow is up 4,764.58 points, or 12.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,270.70 points, or 21.8%

The Russell 2000 is up 161.35 points, or 8%.

