House of Paws Grooming Salon, located at 2031 Cape LaCroix Road, Suite 104, in LaCroix Village, offers full-service dog grooming in a welcoming and caring atmosphere. Whether it’s a simple bath or a full grooming session, the salon grooms dogs to breed standards or based on the owner’s preferences.

Founded on the principle of treating dogs like family, House of Paws aims to keep pets in their healthiest and happiest condition. The salon emphasizes being an integral part of each dog’s care, partnering with owners to highlight the importance of grooming in a pet’s overall quality of life.

House of Paws offers guidance on maintaining a dog’s well-being between grooming appointments. The team’s years of combined experience allow them to positively impact the health of their canine clients.

Dogs are never kenneled at the salon; instead, they enjoy supervised free-roaming (if behavior permits) while waiting for their grooming. Play yards are also available when downtime is needed. House of Paws uses high-quality products tailored to each dog’s specific coat and skin needs.

Gift certificates are available, and new clients are welcome. For appointments, call or text.