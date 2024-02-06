Hot Sauce Werks store coming to Cape Girardeau

Hot Sauce Werks, a specialty store featuring 350 to 400 hot sauces for sale, is expected to open within the next month in the River & Rails building in the 100 block of William Street in Cape Girardeau.

Robert Palleja has operated successful businesses in St. Charles, Missouri, since 2009 — first opening an olive oil store, then two years ago, launching Hot Sauce Werks on the city's Main Street.

He is bringing the latter concept, using identical branding, to Cape Girardeau.

"I just love Main Streets and my wife spent her adult life in Cape County," said Palleja, who will employ a full-time on-site manager to run the 2,225-square-foot Cape Girardeau outlet.

Palleja said Hot Sauce Werks is "kind of a guy shop," with the age of patrons at his current store primarily in their 30s and 40s.

"In my opinion, we will have the largest collection of hot sauces and other spicy things in the area. We've got zero heat, low heat, medium heat and stupid heat (sauces)," he said.