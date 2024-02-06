All sections
BusinessJuly 18, 2022

Hot Sauce Werks store coming to Cape Girardeau

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Hot Sauce Werks, a specialty store featuring 350 to 400 hot sauces for sale, is expected to open within the next month in the River & Rails building in the 100 block of William Street in Cape Girardeau.

Robert Palleja has operated successful businesses in St. Charles, Missouri, since 2009 — first opening an olive oil store, then two years ago, launching Hot Sauce Werks on the city's Main Street.

He is bringing the latter concept, using identical branding, to Cape Girardeau.

"I just love Main Streets and my wife spent her adult life in Cape County," said Palleja, who will employ a full-time on-site manager to run the 2,225-square-foot Cape Girardeau outlet.

Palleja said Hot Sauce Werks is "kind of a guy shop," with the age of patrons at his current store primarily in their 30s and 40s.

"In my opinion, we will have the largest collection of hot sauces and other spicy things in the area. We've got zero heat, low heat, medium heat and stupid heat (sauces)," he said.

The store will also sell spicy sea salt and pickles, plus the expected barbecue sauces and salsas.

Palleja said there will be no in-store dining; everything purchased will be on a to-go basis.

Among other items available on a carryout basis include zero heat chili, gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and grilled peanut butter, pepper jelly and bacon sandwiches.

Chris Cole, Lorimont Commercial leasing broker for River and Rails, said two more stores will open at the site "soon," including, he said, another specialty retailer and a photography studio.

Todt Construction is the developer of the property.

