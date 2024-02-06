Hospitalist changes coming to Landmark

Changes are afoot at Landmark Hospital in Cape Girardeau.

Effective on Monday, hospitalists at the long-term acute care facility will be employed by Hospital Medicine Solutions (HMS), a private hospitalist group based in Massachusetts.

For anyone unfamiliar with the term, a "hospitalist" is a hospital-based physician who primarily cares for patients within a hospital.

"Historically, prior to the hospitalist movement, physician groups, primarily primary care doctors, were splitting their time between office-based care and hospital care," explained Dr. Bipin Mistry, CEO of HMS and a hospitalist himself.

"As you can imagine, over time the demands of the office would increase, so what some groups started doing was to have a provider located in the hospital to manage inpatients, allowing them to be managed more efficiently," he said.

Dr. Joseph Litwak, HMS president and founder, added that "Bipin and I have been hospitalists since the hospitalist movement began in the 1990s, so we've got a lot of experience managing hospitalist programs. Between us, we have a combined 40 years of hospitalist management experience."

HMS will employ three to four hospitalists (three of whom already live in Cape Girardeau) to serve as Landmark Hospital's in-house physician staff, which will allow Landmark to stop using temporary, or locum tenens, physicians. This will be the first hospitalist management agreement for HMS outside the New England region.

"By Oct. 19, there will be no locums at Landmark," said Tyler Dillon, vice president for business development at HMS. "We'll have consistent providers there, which, in turn, will help with continuity of care. Patients will see their same providers from week to week."

He said hospitalists can reduce "fragmentation" of care for patients.

They can provide more consistent care, and providing a consistency of staffing leads to lower complications, better care and increased patient satisfaction.

"It can also result in better communications between the physicians and Landmark's clinical staff," commented Landmark CEO Debbie Sabella.

"Staff likes it when they have physician consistency," she said. "It's hard for them when they have to work with different physicians every week."

And because the hospitalists will be based in Cape Girardeau, they'll also be familiar with area physicians and the overall medical community.

"They are local physicians, which makes me extremely happy," Sabella told me. "HMS wants to go to the local hospitals and present their program to them and let them know we're going to have continuity of care and who's going to be taking care of their patients when they send them over here to Landmark. You don't get that with locum tenens hospitalists."

Landmark Hospital, 3255 Independence St., is a 30-bed long-term acute care hospital and a joint venture between Landmark Holdings of Missouri LLC (Dr. William Kapp) and Saint Francis Health Development Services.

The Landmark facility in Cape Girardeau opened in 2006, and since that time, five more Landmark hospitals have been established. They are in Columbia and Joplin, Missouri; Athens and Savannah, Georgia; and Naples, Florida. All are long-term acute care facilities.

County tax receipts continue upward trend

Sales-tax revenue in Cape Girardeau County appears to be heading to record levels in 2020 in spite of the national economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other words, consumers are spending lots of money in Cape County.

County Treasurer Roger Hudson reported last week the county received $624,000.48 in monthly sales tax revenue, 7.13% more than the county received in October 2019. For the year, sales tax payments to the county are running 5.08% ahead of last year's pace, with $6,539,778.49 received by last week compared to $6,223,878.32 received by about the same time last year.