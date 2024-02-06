Hospital safety grades assigned, Southeast rated 'A'

Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report is out for Spring 2022 with more than 3,000 general acute care hospitals measured on 22 patient safety criteria.
Southeast Hospital was graded "A."
Saint Francis Medical Center and Poplar Bluff (Missouri) Regional Medical Center received "B" grades, with Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston given a "C" grade.
According to Leapfrog's website, all hospitals are encouraged to self-report safety data but such information is not required for a semi-annual safety grade to be assigned.
Leapfrog said it is unable to determine grades for "military or VA hospitals, critical access hospitals, specialty hospitals, children's hospitals or outpatient surgery centers."
Leapfrog is self-described as a "national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers focused on healthcare safety and quality."
More information may be found at www.leapfroggroup.org.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.