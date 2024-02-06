Hospital safety grades assigned, Southeast rated 'A'

Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report is out for Spring 2022 with more than 3,000 general acute care hospitals measured on 22 patient safety criteria.

Southeast Hospital was graded "A."

Saint Francis Medical Center and Poplar Bluff (Missouri) Regional Medical Center received "B" grades, with Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston given a "C" grade.

According to Leapfrog's website, all hospitals are encouraged to self-report safety data but such information is not required for a semi-annual safety grade to be assigned.