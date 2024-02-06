Hospital hiring event in Cape Girardeau

Southeast Behavioral Hospital will hold an in-person hiring event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at 639 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.
Hospital officials said offers may be made on the spot.
Those interested should bring a resume and wear business attire.
The hospital, which had its ribbon-cutting Feb. 23, 2021, is a 68,000-square-foot facility with 102 patient beds, plus a wing for outpatient services.
