BusinessMay 2, 2022
Hospital hiring event in Cape Girardeau
Southeast Behavioral Hospital will hold an in-person hiring event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at 639 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. Hospital officials said offers may be made on the spot. Those interested should bring a resume and wear business attire...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Officials open new Southeast Behavioral Hospital in Cape Girardeau on Feb. 23, 2021. From left, Kenneth Bateman, president and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH; former Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox; Gov. Mike Parson; and Tim Cockrell, CEO and managing director of the hospital. An in-person hiring event at the 102-bed hospital is scheduled for Wednesday.
Officials open new Southeast Behavioral Hospital in Cape Girardeau on Feb. 23, 2021. From left, Kenneth Bateman, president and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH; former Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox; Gov. Mike Parson; and Tim Cockrell, CEO and managing director of the hospital. An in-person hiring event at the 102-bed hospital is scheduled for Wednesday.Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Behavioral Hospital will hold an in-person hiring event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at 639 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.

Hospital officials said offers may be made on the spot.

Those interested should bring a resume and wear business attire.

The hospital, which had its ribbon-cutting Feb. 23, 2021, is a 68,000-square-foot facility with 102 patient beds, plus a wing for outpatient services.

