All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessSeptember 12, 2022

Hospital golf tourney benefits food charities

Proceeds totaling more than $160,000 were raised as a result of the Aug. 19 Friends of Saint Francis golf tournament held at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau. Beneficiaries of the event include Clearwater Ministerial Alliance, Charleston Blue Jay Pantry, Tiger Bites Summer Feeding Program, Jefferson Backpack Program and Jackson R-2 Power Packs...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Last month's Friends of Saint Francis Foundation golf tournament raised funds to benefit area hungry children. Pictured are Justin Davison, interim president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare; and Stacy Huff, executive director of Saint Francis Foundation.
Last month's Friends of Saint Francis Foundation golf tournament raised funds to benefit area hungry children. Pictured are Justin Davison, interim president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare; and Stacy Huff, executive director of Saint Francis Foundation.Submitted

Proceeds totaling more than $160,000 were raised as a result of the Aug. 19 Friends of Saint Francis golf tournament held at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.

Beneficiaries of the event include Clearwater Ministerial Alliance, Charleston Blue Jay Pantry, Tiger Bites Summer Feeding Program, Jefferson Backpack Program and Jackson R-2 Power Packs.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to a news release from the hospital system, more than 200 golfers and 20 volunteers participated in the four-person scramble.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 25
Stock market today: Wall Street closes mostly lower and ends...
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology s...
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cut...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy