Hospital golf tourney benefits food charities

Proceeds totaling more than $160,000 were raised as a result of the Aug. 19 Friends of Saint Francis golf tournament held at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.
Beneficiaries of the event include Clearwater Ministerial Alliance, Charleston Blue Jay Pantry, Tiger Bites Summer Feeding Program, Jefferson Backpack Program and Jackson R-2 Power Packs.
According to a news release from the hospital system, more than 200 golfers and 20 volunteers participated in the four-person scramble.
