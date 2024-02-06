Hospital foundation awards scholarships

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has awarded 27 health care scholarships totaling $32,500 in a recent event at Jackson Civic Center.
In the last 60 years, the foundation has awarded more than $1.1 million to more than 1,300 health care workers.
The current awardees' list includes 12 students attending SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Cape Girardeau four attending Southeast Missouri State University and two at Three Rivers College.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.