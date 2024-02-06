All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessAugust 15, 2022
Hospital foundation awards scholarships
SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has awarded 27 health care scholarships totaling $32,500 in a recent event at Jackson Civic Center. In the last 60 years, the foundation has awarded more than $1.1 million to more than 1,300 health care workers. The current awardees' list includes 12 students attending SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Cape Girardeau four attending Southeast Missouri State University and two at Three Rivers College...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
SoutheastHEALTH scholarship recipients were feted at an event at Jackson Civic Center. A total of 27 students received health care financial awards.
SoutheastHEALTH scholarship recipients were feted at an event at Jackson Civic Center. A total of 27 students received health care financial awards.Submitted

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has awarded 27 health care scholarships totaling $32,500 in a recent event at Jackson Civic Center.

In the last 60 years, the foundation has awarded more than $1.1 million to more than 1,300 health care workers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The current awardees' list includes 12 students attending SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Cape Girardeau four attending Southeast Missouri State University and two at Three Rivers College.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts ...
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new r...
BusinessSep. 27
Investing in Financial Literacy: Why teaching kids about mo...
BusinessSep. 27
Real estate roundtable provides insights on rising home pric...
Related
Southeast Missouri's Real Estate Market: Insights from realtors and mortgage bankers
BusinessSep. 27
Southeast Missouri's Real Estate Market: Insights from realtors and mortgage bankers
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 27
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Sponsored: Maximize your savings and enjoy community-focused banking with Montgomery Bank
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Maximize your savings and enjoy community-focused banking with Montgomery Bank
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks to another record as stocks worldwide rally
BusinessSep. 26
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks to another record as stocks worldwide rally
Mississippi County business marks 50 years with massive patriotic mural
BusinessSep. 26
Mississippi County business marks 50 years with massive patriotic mural
Diners are skipping restaurants and making more meals at home as inflation trend inverts
BusinessSep. 26
Diners are skipping restaurants and making more meals at home as inflation trend inverts
Stock market today: Wall Street edges back from its record highs
BusinessSep. 25
Stock market today: Wall Street edges back from its record highs
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepreneur rankings
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepreneur rankings
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy