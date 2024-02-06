All sections
BusinessDecember 19, 2022

Hospital auxiliary fetes volunteers

Saint Francis Healthcare System Auxiliary held its annual volunteer Christmas breakfast Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Since 1989, 40 volunteers have been recognized based on years of service and number of hours volunteered...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Saint Francis Healthcare Auxiliary recognized volunteers Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. From left, Teresa Lukefahr, volunteer coordinator; Ann Bodenstein and Carolyn Wright, auxilians of the year; Cordelia Peters, volunteer of the year; and Stacy Huff, executive director-Foundation. Not pictured is Evelyn Taylor, volunteer of the year.
Submitted

Saint Francis Healthcare System Auxiliary held its annual volunteer Christmas breakfast Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

Since 1989, 40 volunteers have been recognized based on years of service and number of hours volunteered.

