Hospital auxiliary fetes volunteers

Saint Francis Healthcare System Auxiliary held its annual volunteer Christmas breakfast Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.
Since 1989, 40 volunteers have been recognized based on years of service and number of hours volunteered.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.