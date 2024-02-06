Hospital-affiliated clinics earn regional recognition

Rural health clinics affiliated with SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System were recently recognized as being among the best facilities of their kind in the Midwest.

Lilypad, a health care analytics company based in Portland, Maine, recently announced Saint Francis Healthcare in Dexter and The Clinic at Walmart in Dexter (a service of SoutheastHEALTH) were recipients of 2021 Lilypad Awards. The awards recognize the top 50 rural health clinics in each region that outperform their rural primary care practice peers in terms of efficiency and operational excellence.

Sikeston Health Care for All in Sikeston, Missouri, was also recognized by Lilypad as a 2021 award recipient.