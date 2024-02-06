All sections
BusinessApril 12, 2021
Hospital-affiliated clinics earn regional recognition
Rural health clinics affiliated with SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System were recently recognized as being among the best facilities of their kind in the Midwest. Lilypad, a health care analytics company based in Portland, Maine, recently announced Saint Francis Healthcare in Dexter and The Clinic at Walmart in Dexter (a service of SoutheastHEALTH) were recipients of 2021 Lilypad Awards. ...

Rural health clinics affiliated with SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System were recently recognized as being among the best facilities of their kind in the Midwest.

Lilypad, a health care analytics company based in Portland, Maine, recently announced Saint Francis Healthcare in Dexter and The Clinic at Walmart in Dexter (a service of SoutheastHEALTH) were recipients of 2021 Lilypad Awards. The awards recognize the top 50 rural health clinics in each region that outperform their rural primary care practice peers in terms of efficiency and operational excellence.

Sikeston Health Care for All in Sikeston, Missouri, was also recognized by Lilypad as a 2021 award recipient.

Using data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid to calculate rural-relevant metrics, the Lilypad Awards provide an objective assessment of rural health clinic performance and outcomes.

The awards and Lilypad's practice operations national database program are used by rural clinics, state rural health care offices, regional health care systems and rural hospitals to measure and monitor rural primary care practice outcomes and serve as the foundation for several state and national rural primary care performance improvement initiatives.

More information may be found at www.lilypad207.com.

Business
