All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessAugust 2, 2021

Hopefuls enter final phase of 2021 1ST50K contest

A field of almost 200 applicants from across the country and around the world was narrowed to 10 finalists last week in Codefi's 2021 1ST50K Startup Competition. The 10 finalists, each vying for one of up to four $50,000 business startup grants, came to Cape Girardeau last week to meet the Codefi community and "pitch" their ideas to a group of local entrepreneurs, business executives and technology specialists...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

A field of almost 200 applicants from across the country and around the world was narrowed to 10 finalists last week in Codefi's 2021 1ST50K Startup Competition.

The 10 finalists, each vying for one of up to four $50,000 business startup grants, came to Cape Girardeau last week to meet the Codefi community and "pitch" their ideas to a group of local entrepreneurs, business executives and technology specialists.

In addition to the $50,000 grants to support their businesses, each of the applicants must agree to establish their companies in Cape Girardeau and be a part of the Codefi technology community.

"We are ecstatic about the number and quality of teams," said Sarah Gant, director of the 1ST50K. "Now the real work begins of identifying the companies and teams that fit best into our community so we can go to work to help them thrive here."

In addition to presenting their business concepts at the competition's Pitch Day last week, the 10 1ST50K finalists also participated in TechFest, a two-night event held in Cape Girardeau and Paducah, Kentucky, during which they had an opportunity to practice their pitches.

The 10 finalists in this year's competition were, in alphabetical order:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Advanced Robotics of Pasadena, California. Realizing technology is critical in the health and medical industry, Advanced Robotics designs and manufactures artificial intelligence robotic systems to dispense medications in pharmacy settings.
  • Food Haven, from San Francisco. Food Haven connects restaurants with consumers interested in purchasing freshly prepared meals made from surplus ingredients and sold at discounted prices.
  • Noninvasive Diagnostic Instruments, from St. Louis. The concept behind this startup firm is to provide cost-effective, convenient and rapid noninvasive point-of-care blood cholesterol testing for patients and health care providers.
  • Particle Space of Kansas City, Missouri. Particle Space is a platform to help grow and automate property management operations, using artificial intelligence and automation to streamline tasks such as tenant onboarding, rent collection and property maintenance.
  • RentHub, from New York, New York. RentHub is a data platform for use by the multitrillion-dollar rental housing industry and is designed to help industry stakeholders make more intelligent business decisions.
  • Seamly Systems of Huntsville, Alabama. Seamly Systems creates scalable technology designed to increase profits, reduce waste and boost creativity for any size business in the fashion industry.
  • Slice Wifi of New York, New York. The purpose of this startup business is to deliver wireless technology to people, places and objects that are difficult to connect using a patent-pending wireless super network (WiSNET) technology, which is rapidly expanding Wi-Fi coverage into parks, airports, universities, homes, hotels and more.
  • STOCKHAUS, from Cape Girardeau. This firm is described as a digital wholesaler for small businesses and organizations, allowing them to purchase larger quantities of products directly from manufacturers by combining their buying power to avail themselves of lower wholesale prices.
  • WATT, from Los Angeles. The developers of this entry describe it as "Fitbit for a cause" and a community engagement platform for virtual charity walks and running events.
  • XpressRun, from Louisville, Kentucky. XpressRun is an automated logistics platform built for local retailers to dispatch products and goods efficiently and economically.

Based on input from the review panel, winning team or teams will be announced in the coming weeks and will be expected to start working in Cape Girardeau next month.

The first 1ST50K competition was held in 2015, 11 startup teams have launched and grown their companies through the program. Since 2019, competition winners have created nearly 40 jobs in Cape Girardeau and have generated more than $2 million in terms of local economic impact.

Funding for the program is provided through sponsorships from several public and private organizations, including Codefi, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Cape Girardeau, the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Development Authority, The Bank of Missouri, Banterra Bank, Commerce Bank, Montgomery Bank, MRV Banks and Sterling Bank.

More information about the 1ST50K program may be found on the Codefi website, www.codefiworks.com.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 8
Stock market today: Wall Street rebounds after Hong Kong sto...
BusinessOct. 7
Stock market today: Wall Street slides after Treasury yields...
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Ribbon-cuttings celebrate two new businesses

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
BusinessOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy