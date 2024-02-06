Hopefuls enter final phase of 2021 1ST50K contest

A field of almost 200 applicants from across the country and around the world was narrowed to 10 finalists last week in Codefi's 2021 1ST50K Startup Competition.
The 10 finalists, each vying for one of up to four $50,000 business startup grants, came to Cape Girardeau last week to meet the Codefi community and "pitch" their ideas to a group of local entrepreneurs, business executives and technology specialists.
In addition to the $50,000 grants to support their businesses, each of the applicants must agree to establish their companies in Cape Girardeau and be a part of the Codefi technology community.
"We are ecstatic about the number and quality of teams," said Sarah Gant, director of the 1ST50K. "Now the real work begins of identifying the companies and teams that fit best into our community so we can go to work to help them thrive here."
In addition to presenting their business concepts at the competition's Pitch Day last week, the 10 1ST50K finalists also participated in TechFest, a two-night event held in Cape Girardeau and Paducah, Kentucky, during which they had an opportunity to practice their pitches.
The 10 finalists in this year's competition were, in alphabetical order:
Based on input from the review panel, winning team or teams will be announced in the coming weeks and will be expected to start working in Cape Girardeau next month.
The first 1ST50K competition was held in 2015, 11 startup teams have launched and grown their companies through the program. Since 2019, competition winners have created nearly 40 jobs in Cape Girardeau and have generated more than $2 million in terms of local economic impact.
Funding for the program is provided through sponsorships from several public and private organizations, including Codefi, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Cape Girardeau, the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Development Authority, The Bank of Missouri, Banterra Bank, Commerce Bank, Montgomery Bank, MRV Banks and Sterling Bank.
More information about the 1ST50K program may be found on the Codefi website, www.codefiworks.com.
