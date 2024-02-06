Hopefuls enter final phase of 2021 1ST50K contest

A field of almost 200 applicants from across the country and around the world was narrowed to 10 finalists last week in Codefi's 2021 1ST50K Startup Competition.

The 10 finalists, each vying for one of up to four $50,000 business startup grants, came to Cape Girardeau last week to meet the Codefi community and "pitch" their ideas to a group of local entrepreneurs, business executives and technology specialists.

In addition to the $50,000 grants to support their businesses, each of the applicants must agree to establish their companies in Cape Girardeau and be a part of the Codefi technology community.

"We are ecstatic about the number and quality of teams," said Sarah Gant, director of the 1ST50K. "Now the real work begins of identifying the companies and teams that fit best into our community so we can go to work to help them thrive here."

In addition to presenting their business concepts at the competition's Pitch Day last week, the 10 1ST50K finalists also participated in TechFest, a two-night event held in Cape Girardeau and Paducah, Kentucky, during which they had an opportunity to practice their pitches.

The 10 finalists in this year's competition were, in alphabetical order: