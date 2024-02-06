Home Depot 2023 sales 'disappointing' to date

Home Depot, citing a pullback on home improvement projects post-pandemic, reported "disappointing" first quarter 2023 sales, down 4.5%, a distinct change in fortunes for the Marietta, Georgia-based retailer.

"After a three-year period of unprecedented growth for our sector, during which we grew sales by over $47 billion, we expected fiscal 2023 would be a year of moderation for the home improvement market," Home Depot CEO Ted Decker said.