Holly Brantley returns to Cape Girardeau

Broadcast journalist Holly Brantley is returning to her hometown.
The Cape Girardeau native and Cape Central High School alumna will join the KBSI FOX23 news channel as its 9 p.m. anchor beginning Thursday, March 7.
Brantley had previously reported for Cape Girardeau's CBS affiliate, KFVS12. Her other former newsroom roles included positions in Montana, Wisconsin, Kentucky and London.
She has experience in multiple positions including floor director, executive producer and main anchor.
