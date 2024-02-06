Holiday shopping trends shifting as local retail push gains traction

It's estimated approximately 194 million Americans shopped during the recent Thanksgiving holiday weekend that included Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

Early indications on the national level are the number of Black Friday shoppers declined significantly, in large part because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact many retailers have extended their Black Friday deals over several days or even weeks.

However, there seems little doubt Cyber Monday is destined to surpass Black Friday as the single most important retail shopping day in the United States.

According to national media reports, in-store shopping on Black Friday dropped 52% this year compared to 2019.

Cyber Monday sales were up by as much as 35% over last year, with spending expected to reach between $10.8 billion and $12.7 billion, according to Adobe Analytics.

As for Small Business Saturday, it's difficult to quantify this year's results, but from what I've heard from local business leaders, this year's event, which encourages people to "shop local," was as successful, or more so, than ever.

"I've heard feedback from many of our downtown businesses that there was more foot traffic and stronger sales this Small Business Saturday than last year," Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape, told me. "And a few have shared that this was a record Small Business Saturday."

She said one downtown business owner, who has been in business for "several decades," said it was the best single shopping day in the store's history.

"I've continued to be impressed by the community rallying around our downtown businesses during these challenging times," Liz said. "We are a resilient community!"

Brian Gerau, president and CEO of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, told me he had similar conversations with several Jackson retailers.

Brian shared survey results from the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), which surveyed more than 1,000 Americans about their shopping habits. ICSC found 52% of survey respondents made purchases with locally-owned businesses during the extended Thanksgiving holiday.

Among the reasons they gave for in-store shopping, most said it was important they could see and inspect merchandise in person, something they can't do when they shop online. Many (54%) said it was important to get their purchases immediately and 39% mentioned the convenience of "one-stop" shopping.

I heard from Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO John Mehner on Thursday, who said he hadn't had a chance to speak with many merchants last week, "other than the ones I spoke to while shopping on Small Business Saturday." However, he said he is encouraged by overall support of local retailers and pointed to Cape County's sales tax revenue, which is running about 5% ahead of last year's pace.