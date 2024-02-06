NEW YORK -- The holiday shopping season is losing some of its power in the year's sales.

November and December now account for less than 21 percent of annual retail sales at physical stores, down from a peak of over 25 percent, and experts believe it'll keep dropping.

Those extra percentage points would have translated into an extra $70 billion more in buying for last year, said Michael Niemira, principal at The Retail Economist.

The season steadily had gained in importance and peaked in the early 1980s, before the dominance of big discounters such as Wal-Mart stalled its growth as shoppers began moving away from department stores.

Still, the two-month period held its own through the mid-1990s, when online shopping for deals took hold.

"There was a mindset even before online shopping," said Niemira, whose data goes back to 1967. "But this just accelerated it."

In general, many people are shopping for the holidays all year long now, mirroring the trend for back-to-school items.

Heavy discounting has diluted sales, and with big promotions throughout the year, shoppers no longer hold off making their biggest purchases until the holidays.

This year, the contentious presidential election delayed some shoppers, and with Christmas falling on a Sunday, stores expected a bigger number of last-minute buyers. But a late rush wasn't expected to make up the difference.

"It's no longer a seasonal business," said Marshal Cohen, chief industry analyst at consumer-research firm NPD Group Inc. "It's a yearlong investment for the consumer. And retailers need to change. They have to excite shoppers early in the season and later in the season -- and all year long."

Here's what's behind the shift:

Shoppers don't wait

Stores now offer good deals throughout the year on products such as TVs and appliances, making waiting until the end of the year less appealing.

Deloitte LLP found 30 percent of shoppers planned to wait for holiday sales to buy large gifts, down from 35 percent a year ago.

"People are not holding back and waiting because they find a good price for all the things they are looking for," said Rod Sides, vice chairman of Deloitte.