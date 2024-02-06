Holiday season brings plethora of phobias

Remember the scene in "A Charlie Brown Christmas" in which Lucy determines Charlie has pantophobia, the fear of everything?

Technically, pantophobia is "a condition of vague, nonspecific anxiety" or "a generalized dread."

Although pantophobia is relatively rare, there are several other phobias associated with the holiday season that affect more people than you might think.

Chionophobia, for instance, is the fear of snow, while doronophobia is the fear of receiving (and opening) presents. Heaven forbid someone suffering from chionophobia and doronophobia has to deal with a white Christmas!

There's also the fear of Christmas trees (dendrophobia), the fear of children (pedophobia) and the fear of having your photo taken (ipovlopsychophobia). Someone with this trifecta of phobias would have a hard time posing for a family photo with nieces and nephews next to the living room tree.

And then there's decidophobia, which, and I kid you not, is the fear of making decisions. I believe I have this condition, although it wasn't easy for me to decide.

Why do I think I have decidophobia? Because I agonize every year when trying to decide what gifts to buy for people on my Christmas shopping list.

Fortunately, my wife has turned gift shopping into an art form. She has a knack for finding the perfect gifts for everyone in our family, so for the past 40-plus years I have happily surrendered nearly all the holiday gift shopping to her. However, my decidophobia still crops up every year when I try to find the perfect gifts for her, and I think I miss the mark more often than I'd like to admit.

For millions of Americans who are more confident in their shopping abilities than I, the holiday shopping season officially began last week with Black Friday, followed by Small Business Saturday. It continues this week with Cyber Monday. Retailers from coast to coast entice shoppers with deep discounts on everything from big screen TVs and laptops to the latest game consoles and fashions.

Over the years, Black Friday had the reputation of being the "mother of all retail shopping days," when long lines of people waited in subfreezing predawn hours for store doors to open so they could grab a coveted Xbox (or whatever the "must have" merchandise was during any particular shopping season).

But this year, with a backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Friday crowds nationally were not quite as large as in years past (although the parking lots at West Park Mall and other local shopping centers appeared much busier than normal).

According to national news reports, many stores actively tried to deter big crowds and encouraged social distancing Friday. By midafternoon Friday, Forbes was reporting smaller Black Friday turnouts in places such as Chicago, Houston and Portland, Oregon, and according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, traffic at the Mall of America there was down 80% compared to last year.

Still, the National Retail Federation is projecting holiday sales in 2020 will increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over 2019 levels because of, in large part, an expected 20% to 30% online sales increase.

According to Adobe Analytics, online sales last Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, hit a record $5.1 billion. That was 21.5% higher than the previous Thanksgiving.

Cyber Monday, according to many retail industry experts, has come to replace Black Friday as the nation's biggest annual shopping event. And, from what I've read, Cyber Monday discounts usually last a week or longer and are often just as good, and sometimes better, than Black Friday deals.

And the extra days give me more time to deal with my decidophobia.