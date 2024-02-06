All sections
BusinessDecember 11, 2023
Holiday chamber events planned
Local chambers of commerce are hosting a slew of special events for the holiday season. n Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business After Hours event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14. It is free to attend and will take place at Southeast Missouri Pets, 108 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau...
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Local chambers of commerce are hosting a slew of special events for the holiday season.

  • Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business After Hours event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14. It is free to attend and will take place at Southeast Missouri Pets, 108 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau.
  • Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is holding three events this week. The first is Business After Hours at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at Kimbeland Country Club, 2175 E. Jackson Blvd.

The second is a December WIN Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14. This will be at Hubble Creek Venue, 1506 Farmington Road, with lunch provided by T-Rav's. Tickets are $25 apiece.

Finally, the chamber will have its monthly Business Breakfast at the Jackson Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15.

  • Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Holiday Evening Social from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

