Hobby Lobby founder to give away Company

Hobby Lobby, the privately-held arts and crafts company based in Oklahoma City that has a store at 207-A S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, will be given away.

David Green, Hobby Lobby's founder and CEO, announced the decision to give away his ownership in an October opinion piece written for Fox News.

"As an owner, there are certain rights and responsibilities, including the right to sell the company and keep the profits for yourself and your family. As our company grew, that idea began to bother me more and more. Well-meaning attorneys and accountants advised me to simply pass ownership down to my children and grandchildren. It didn't seem fair to me that I might change or even ruin the future of grandchildren who had not even been born yet," Green wrote.