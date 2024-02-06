Hobby Lobby founder to give away Company

Hobby Lobby, the privately-held arts and crafts company based in Oklahoma City that has a store at 207-A S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, will be given away.
David Green, Hobby Lobby's founder and CEO, announced the decision to give away his ownership in an October opinion piece written for Fox News.
"As an owner, there are certain rights and responsibilities, including the right to sell the company and keep the profits for yourself and your family. As our company grew, that idea began to bother me more and more. Well-meaning attorneys and accountants advised me to simply pass ownership down to my children and grandchildren. It didn't seem fair to me that I might change or even ruin the future of grandchildren who had not even been born yet," Green wrote.
Hobby Lobby, founded in 1972, had an estimated 969 stores in 47 U.S. states as of 2022 -- none of which is open Sundays.
Hobby Lobby increased the minimum wage at all its locations to $18.50 per hour effective Jan. 1.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.