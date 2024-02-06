All sections
BusinessApril 12, 2021
Highway Commission awards contracts to area companies
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission last week awarded three contracts to two area companies for work involving road resurfacing, rumble strip addition, a bridge replacement and sidewalk improvements. Contracts are the following:

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission last week awarded three contracts to two area companies for work involving road resurfacing, rumble strip addition, a bridge replacement and sidewalk improvements.

Contracts are the following:

  • A $4.8 million contract to Pace Construction Co., headquartered in St. Louis with satellite locations in Poplar Bluff and West Plains, Missouri, for resurfacing and the addition of rumble strips on Highway 160 from Highway 5 to Highway 101 in Howell and Ozark counties.
  • A contract valued at $2,294,000, also to Pace Construction, for a bridge replacement on Route C over the St. Francis River in Madison County. The bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson's $351 million Focus on Bridge program, which has targeted 250 Missouri bridges for repair or replacement.
  • A $148,125 contract to Putz Construction LLC of Millersville for sidewalk improvements at various locations in Southeast Missouri to help bring them in compliance with current standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
