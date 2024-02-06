Highway Commission awards contracts to area companies

A $4.8 million contract to Pace Construction Co., headquartered in St. Louis with satellite locations in Poplar Bluff and West Plains, Missouri, for resurfacing and the addition of rumble strips on Highway 160 from Highway 5 to Highway 101 in Howell and Ozark counties.

