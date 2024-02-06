Higher gas prices felt in Southeast Missouri, across US

Gas prices in the U.S. fell for 98 consecutive days before posting an increase Sept. 21.
It seems pump prices will continue to head upward for the foreseeable future as on Monday, the average U.S. price rose to $3.91 a gallon and was up to $3.47 in Missouri.
AAA attributes the trend to several factors:
"As a direct result of OPEC's planned production cut, I expect pump prices to rise 15 to 30 cents a gallon," GasBuddy's Patrick DeHaan said.
Since Sept. 29, several states posted double-digit gasoline price increases, led by Alaska, which witnessed a 38-cent jump.
Missouri neighbor Illinois has seen pump prices jump 25 cents in the last 15 days.
In this region, sub-$3 gasoline is gone as the price spike is also felt in Southeast Missouri.
