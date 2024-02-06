Higher gas prices felt in Southeast Missouri, across US

Gas prices in the U.S. fell for 98 consecutive days before posting an increase Sept. 21.

It seems pump prices will continue to head upward for the foreseeable future as on Monday, the average U.S. price rose to $3.91 a gallon and was up to $3.47 in Missouri.

AAA attributes the trend to several factors:

OPEC+ members vowed late last week to cut production by 2 million barrels a day by the end of October.

Higher gas demand at a time of tight supply.

Refinery problems in California and Toledo, Ohio, are identified as a partial rationale for tighter supply.

"As a direct result of OPEC's planned production cut, I expect pump prices to rise 15 to 30 cents a gallon," GasBuddy's Patrick DeHaan said.

Since Sept. 29, several states posted double-digit gasoline price increases, led by Alaska, which witnessed a 38-cent jump.