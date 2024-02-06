All sections
BusinessOctober 11, 2022

Higher gas prices felt in Southeast Missouri, across US

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A motorist uses rhe keypad July 29 on a gas pump in Arlington, Virginia. After more than three months of declines, gasoline prices are markedly up with OPEC Plus nations vowing a production cut by month's end.
A motorist uses rhe keypad July 29 on a gas pump in Arlington, Virginia. After more than three months of declines, gasoline prices are markedly up with OPEC Plus nations vowing a production cut by month's end.Oliver Douliery/AFP/Getty Images/TNS Photo

Gas prices in the U.S. fell for 98 consecutive days before posting an increase Sept. 21.

It seems pump prices will continue to head upward for the foreseeable future as on Monday, the average U.S. price rose to $3.91 a gallon and was up to $3.47 in Missouri.

AAA attributes the trend to several factors:

  • OPEC+ members vowed late last week to cut production by 2 million barrels a day by the end of October.
  • Higher gas demand at a time of tight supply.
  • Refinery problems in California and Toledo, Ohio, are identified as a partial rationale for tighter supply.

"As a direct result of OPEC's planned production cut, I expect pump prices to rise 15 to 30 cents a gallon," GasBuddy's Patrick DeHaan said.

Since Sept. 29, several states posted double-digit gasoline price increases, led by Alaska, which witnessed a 38-cent jump.

Missouri neighbor Illinois has seen pump prices jump 25 cents in the last 15 days.

In this region, sub-$3 gasoline is gone as the price spike is also felt in Southeast Missouri.

Local Monday price ranges

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.38 t0 $3.59
  • Jackson: $3.29 to $3.59
  • Scott City: $3.49 to $3.59
  • Perryville: $3.39 to $3.59

The Southeast Missourian does not typically identify prices with specific service stations because of market volatility and the publication schedule of the newspaper.

