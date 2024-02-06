Hicks honored, three generations of Niswongers recognized

O.D. (David) Niswonger originally joined the Poplar Bluff Rotary Club in 1952. After moving to Cape Girardeau, he joined the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club in 1958.

David's son, John, joined the same club in 1986 and is the immediate past president.

John's son, Joe, joined in 2018.

David retired as CEO of Southeast Hospital. John and Joe are with Colonial Life and Accident Insurance.

All of the men have been honored as Paul Harris Fellows.

The Cape Girardeau Rotary Club was founded in 1919.

