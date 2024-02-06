Hicks honored, three generations of Niswongers recognized

Farm Credit Southeast Missouri has recognized executive vice president/chief credit officer Alan Hicks for his 35 years of service.
Headquartered in Sikeston, Hicks has also served Farm Credit in Caruthersville and Poplar Bluff.
The organization is am $800 million agricultural lending cooperative serving 12 counties — Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne.
The Cape Girardeau Rotary Club, which meets Mondays at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, recently recognized three generations of the Niswonger family at the service club's annual picnic for more than 100 years of combined membership.
O.D. (David) Niswonger originally joined the Poplar Bluff Rotary Club in 1952. After moving to Cape Girardeau, he joined the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club in 1958.
David's son, John, joined the same club in 1986 and is the immediate past president.
John's son, Joe, joined in 2018.
David retired as CEO of Southeast Hospital. John and Joe are with Colonial Life and Accident Insurance.
All of the men have been honored as Paul Harris Fellows.
The Cape Girardeau Rotary Club was founded in 1919.
