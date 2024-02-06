Hickory House in Jackson changes hands

Hickory House, 2259 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, is under new ownership.
Jarod Handley, who opened T-Ravs, an Italian restaurant at 3582 E. Jackson Blvd. in April 2022, said he and his partners "quietly" bought the 12-year-old American-style eatery in January from Ron and Bobbie Nevils.
"One of our food distributors found out Ron (Nevils) was ready to retire. We weren't out shopping for a second restaurant by any means but the numbers made sense. Hickory House is busy and successful, the staff's been here for a long time and the clientele is very loyal and regular," said Handley, who is in business with his wife, Kara Handley, and his sister and brother-in-law, Jessica and Richard Sanders.
Handley, who said he is splitting his time between T-Ravs and Hickory House, said patrons should know he's not tinkering with Hickory House's successful formula.
"Everything is the exact same as when Ron had it. Haven't changed any recipes or the menu," he said.
Hickory House is open five days a week and is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.