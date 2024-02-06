Hickory House in Jackson changes hands

Hickory House, 2259 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, is under new ownership.

Jarod Handley, who opened T-Ravs, an Italian restaurant at 3582 E. Jackson Blvd. in April 2022, said he and his partners "quietly" bought the 12-year-old American-style eatery in January from Ron and Bobbie Nevils.

"One of our food distributors found out Ron (Nevils) was ready to retire. We weren't out shopping for a second restaurant by any means but the numbers made sense. Hickory House is busy and successful, the staff's been here for a long time and the clientele is very loyal and regular," said Handley, who is in business with his wife, Kara Handley, and his sister and brother-in-law, Jessica and Richard Sanders.