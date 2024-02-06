All sections
BusinessJune 12, 2023

Hickory House in Jackson changes hands

Hickory House, 2259 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, is under new ownership. Jarod Handley, who opened T-Ravs, an Italian restaurant at 3582 E. Jackson Blvd. in April 2022, said he and his partners "quietly" bought the 12-year-old American-style eatery in January from Ron and Bobbie Nevils...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jarod Handley stands in front of 12-year-old Hickory House, 2259 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. Jarod Handley, who along with his partners opened Jackson's T-Ravs eatery last year, purchased Hickory House, 2259 E. Jackson Blvd., from retiring Ron and Bobbie Nevils in January.
Jarod Handley stands in front of 12-year-old Hickory House, 2259 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. Jarod Handley, who along with his partners opened Jackson's T-Ravs eatery last year, purchased Hickory House, 2259 E. Jackson Blvd., from retiring Ron and Bobbie Nevils in January.

Hickory House, 2259 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, is under new ownership.

Jarod Handley, who opened T-Ravs, an Italian restaurant at 3582 E. Jackson Blvd. in April 2022, said he and his partners "quietly" bought the 12-year-old American-style eatery in January from Ron and Bobbie Nevils.

"One of our food distributors found out Ron (Nevils) was ready to retire. We weren't out shopping for a second restaurant by any means but the numbers made sense. Hickory House is busy and successful, the staff's been here for a long time and the clientele is very loyal and regular," said Handley, who is in business with his wife, Kara Handley, and his sister and brother-in-law, Jessica and Richard Sanders.

Jarod Handley inside Jackson's Hickory House restaurant, which he and his partners purchased in January from longtime owners Ron and Bobbie Nevils. Handley is also owner/proprietor of T-Ravs restaurant, also in Jackson.
Jarod Handley inside Jackson's Hickory House restaurant, which he and his partners purchased in January from longtime owners Ron and Bobbie Nevils. Handley is also owner/proprietor of T-Ravs restaurant, also in Jackson.
Jarod Handley inside Jackson's Hickory House restaurant, which he and his partners purchased in January from longtime owners Ron and Bobbie Nevils. Handley is also owner/proprietor of T-Ravs restaurant, also in Jackson.
Jarod Handley inside Jackson's Hickory House restaurant, which he and his partners purchased in January from longtime owners Ron and Bobbie Nevils. Handley is also owner/proprietor of T-Ravs restaurant, also in Jackson.Jeff Long

Handley, who said he is splitting his time between T-Ravs and Hickory House, said patrons should know he's not tinkering with Hickory House's successful formula.

"Everything is the exact same as when Ron had it. Haven't changed any recipes or the menu," he said.

Hickory House is open five days a week and is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

