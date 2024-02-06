Hertz, Clear partner to speed rentals with biometric scans

Biometric screening is expanding to the rental car industry.

Hertz said last week it is teaming up with Clear, the maker of biometric screening kiosks found at many airports, in an effort to slash the time it takes to pick up a rental car. Clear hopes it will lead more travelers to its platform, which has 3 million members in the U.S.

It's the latest place consumers will find biometric technology, which has migrated over the last 50 years from secure government facilities and banks to airports, stadiums and even smartphones that unlock with the touch a fingerprint. Hertz is the first rental car company to use the technology.

Improvements in cameras and other technology have made it cheaper to install scanners that can read fingerprints, faces and irises. More than 100 airports worldwide use biometric readers from Clear, Vision-Box and other companies to scan passengers. Walt Disney World verifies visitors' identity by scanning fingerprints.

And the advancements likely will keep coming. Microsoft is working with Australia's national bank on cardless ATMs that would let people withdraw cash using a facial scan and personal identification number. Universities in London and Copenhagen have on-campus groceries that let students pay with their finger. Some laptops now can be unlocked with a fingerprint scan.

A rental car driver demonstrates a new biometric scanning machine by placing his finger on the reader at the Hertz facility at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Dec. 7 in Atlanta. Jeff Martin ~ Associated Press

Hertz with Clear launched their biometrics scans last week at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. It will be rolled out to 40 more U.S. Hertz locations next year, including John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program members with access to Clear will be able to bypass the counter, pick up their car and head to the exit gate. There, Clear pods equipped with cameras and touchscreens can read their face or their fingerprints. If they match up with Hertz's reservation data, the gate will open. Hertz will have at least one lane dedicated to Clear members at each location.

Hertz president and CEO Kathy Marinello expects Clear to shave 1.5 minutes off what's now a two-minute checkout process.

"In the world of travel, I think time is of the essence," she said.

The service is free for members of the Gold Plus Rewards program, which also has no fee. Travelers can sign up for Clear at a Hertz location. To upgrade to airport service, which promises to move Clear members through security lines more quickly, travelers must pay a monthly fee of $15.