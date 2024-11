Here come 'smart stores' with robots, interactive shelves

LAS VEGAS -- Tomorrow's retail stores want to take a page from their online rivals by embracing advanced technology -- everything from helpful robots to interactive mirrors to shelves embedded with sensors.

The goal: Use these real- world store features to lure shoppers back from the internet and maybe even nudge them to spend more in the process.

Amazon's new experimental grocery store in Seattle, opening early this year, will let shoppers buy goods without needing to stop at a checkout line. Sensors track items as shoppers put them into baskets or return them to the shelf. The shopper's Amazon account gets charged automatically.

"Amazon, for good or bad, has been setting the path," said Robert Hetu, research director at Gartner Research. "Each retailer is going to have to respond in some way. But it's not one-size-fits-all."

Kroger, Neiman Marcus and Lowe's are among the companies experimenting with futuristic retail stores.

Robots, for instance, could help guide shoppers to the right aisle, and augmented reality apps could help you see how a particular shade of paint will look in the living room or how you might look in a pair of jeans.

Many of these technologies were unveiled or demonstrated at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas.

Plenty of retailers have learned through trial and error that technology can't get too far ahead of shoppers.

It has to be easy to use and beneficial to shoppers in some way, whether it's to save time or money.

If retailers get it right, they might succeed in boosting spending at retail stores at a time when consumers increasingly prefer to shop online.

Here are five technologies coming to a store near you.

Smart shelves

Web retailers have plenty of data on their customers. Some of these online technologies even can track shoppers from site to site to lure them back with what's known as retargeting ads -- promos targeted to what that shopper has looked at before, but didn't actually buy.

Smart shelves with sensors promise the same kind of in-depth consumer-behavior analytics at retail stores.

At a Kroger store in Cold Spring, Ohio, shelves show digitized price tags and information about the products. The next step is to tie that to individual shoppers.

For example, for a shopper who prefers gluten-free products, the price tags could light up in the aisle where the gluten-free options are. The company said this all will be done with the customer's permission.

Perch Interactive, a startup working with chains such as Sunglass Hut and fragrance maker Jo Malone, uses laser and motion sensors to detect when a product is picked up.

Perch monitors the interactions and lets retailers know what people pick up but don't buy. It also offers recommendations: When a shopper picks up a Jo Malone product, an interactive display pops up to show a complementary fragrance.

Robots

Amazon and other retailers long have used robots in warehouses to help package and ship orders.

But what about interacting with shoppers?

Home-improvement retailer Lowe's is testing robots in one of its San Jose, California, store, and plans to roll them out to 10 more stores in the state this year.

Besides scanning shelves for inventory, the robots can guide customers to specific products in English and Spanish.

Shoppers also will start seeing robots that interact with them more deeply.