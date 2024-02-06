Hemp cropping up across Missouri

While hemp farming is gaining popularity in Missouri, and across the country, there are still several hurdles to overcome before it becomes a cash crop.

To that end, hemp producers from across the state have joined together to form the Missouri Hemp Producers Association (MHPA), aimed at protecting the interests of Missouri hemp producers while creating a thriving marketplace through research, communication and legislative advocacy.

Tom Raffety, a Cape Girardeau resident, multistate farmer and president of the MHPA, has spent years lobbying on behalf of the hemp industry in Jefferson City and Washington, D.C.

"If we can get this industry back, it provides a viable crop for the American farmer. We haven't had anything new and exciting since soybeans showed up onto the scene," Raffety said.

Raffety said it's going to take time to build the industry and get the infrastructure back in place.

"To have something new out there and viable that has real value is pretty exciting," he said.

A bale of hemp is seen during the harvest season last year on a Cape Girardeau County farm. Submitted

Hemp history

Thomas Jefferson said, "Hemp is one of the greatest, most important substances of our nation."

According to Monticello's website, hemp, flax and cotton were primarily used for making clothing at Monticello. Jefferson grew hemp at Monticello and at Poplar Forest, his plantation in Bedford County, Virginia.

Even though hemp was a successful American crop, it got caught up in regulation against cannabis plants beginning in 1906 with the creation of the Food and Drug Administration, regulation that gradually increased until 1937, when the plant was essentially banned by the Marihuana Tax Act.

Years later in the 2014 Farm Bill, research programs involving hemp cultivation were legalized. The 2018 Farm Bill legalized industrial hemp production at the federal level with regulatory control passed to individual states.

In Missouri, the General Assembly approved an industrial hemp pilot program in 2018 under the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA), which exempts the crop from the list of controlled substances and the definition of marijuana.

Missouri farmers, who have to apply and receive a permit from MDA, were allowed to grow industrial hemp during the 2020 growing season.

A hemp plant is seen in a field during last year's season on a Cape Girardeau County farm. Submitted

CBD vs. fiber

Many people associate hemp with CBD (cannabidiol), which is derived from the plant, and offers pain relief without the effects of marijuana or pharmaceutical drugs.

Raffety was initially drawn to the CBD side of the business because "people were throwing out some pretty crazy numbers, and at the time, with commodity prices what they were, that was pretty enticing."

However, "the numbers just were too good to be true and as it turned out, guess what, they weren't."

Raffety then turned his focus to the hemp fiber business, where he met the co-founders of Tiger Fiber in St. Louis.

Tiger Fiber is a processor in the middle of the hemp production chain, which is the sector of the industry "we identified was the real bottleneck sort of holding the industry back," said Jerred Killoren, CEO and co-founder.

Through research, the co-founders of Tiger Fiber recognized if there wasn't a way to take raw hemp crop into something existing manufacturers could use, there was no incentive for Missouri farmers to grow it and no way for manufacturers at the larger scale to use it, said James Forbes, co-founder and chief operations officer of the company.

"We realized that if we were going to get involved in the industry, since we're not large landowning farmers and we're not a big massive manufacturer, the role we could serve to be of value to the supply chain is creating the system and that infrastructure to help process and refine the hemp crop," Forbes said.

To make it simple, Tiger Fiber refers to the production as a "hemp gin," similar to a cotton gin.

"We're the gin in the middle that is refining the raw crop to be used for 25,000-plus applications," he said.

Forbes explained, "Similar to how a farmer would harvest wheat or hay, bale it up and send it to a centralized processor, that's the role we've built. Tiger Fiber is the centralized processor where we organize with farming communities to help monetize their crop to become a cash crop."