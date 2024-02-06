Heather Stevener joins Ferguson Medical

Heather Stevener, R.N., has joined Ferguson Medical Group as an ambulatory clinical manager, Saint Francis Healthcare System announced.
She will oversee clinical operations for all FMG locations: Charleston, East Prairie, Scott City and Sikeston, Missouri.
Stevener comes to FMG after service with Missouri Delta Medical Center.
Among Stevener's educational qualifications are a bachelor's degree in sociology from Warrensburg's University of Central Missouri, plus an associate degree in nursing from Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Cape Girardeau.
