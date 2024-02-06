Heather McHughs returns to Saint Francis

Heather McHughs, NNP-BC, a neonatal nurse practitioner, has returned to Saint Francis Healthcare System's Cape Neonatology Specialists.
McHughs, who began her career with Saint Francis in 1993, comes back to Cape Girardeau from St. Louis Children's Hospital.
