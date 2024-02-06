Harps teams with Instacart to add delivery option

Harps Food Stores Inc. has expanded the company's partnership with Instacart this month by adding grocery delivery services to several of its locations in Missouri, including its store in Jackson.
The company has been working with Instacart since 2019 and now provides grocery delivery services at more than 60 of its stores in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.
To use the grocery delivery system, customers can either go online to www.shop.harpsfood.com or download the Instacart mobile app on their smartphone, select their city and Harps store, and add items to their virtual shopping cart. Customers can then choose a delivery time ranging from an hour to several days in advance before checking out. An Instacart shopper will then pick, pack and deliver the customer's order within the designated time frame.
