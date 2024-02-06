All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessAugust 16, 2021

Harps teams with Instacart to add delivery option

Harps Food Stores Inc. has expanded the company's partnership with Instacart this month by adding grocery delivery services to several of its locations in Missouri, including its store in Jackson. The company has been working with Instacart since 2019 and now provides grocery delivery services at more than 60 of its stores in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Harps Food Stores Inc. has expanded the company's partnership with Instacart this month by adding grocery delivery services to several of its locations in Missouri, including its store in Jackson.

The company has been working with Instacart since 2019 and now provides grocery delivery services at more than 60 of its stores in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

To use the grocery delivery system, customers can either go online to www.shop.harpsfood.com or download the Instacart mobile app on their smartphone, select their city and Harps store, and add items to their virtual shopping cart. Customers can then choose a delivery time ranging from an hour to several days in advance before checking out. An Instacart shopper will then pick, pack and deliver the customer's order within the designated time frame.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 22
Stock market today: Wall Street dips to head for a rare back...
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology s...
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cut...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy