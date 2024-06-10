Harps completes renovations to Jackson, Marble Hill stores

Both stores will be open seven days a week, with the Marble Hill location’s hours running from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the Jackson store opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m.

Harps operates 148 locations across the states of Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Oklahoma. It employs more than 7,200 workers and opened in Springdale in 1930.

