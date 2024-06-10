All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJune 10, 2024

Harps completes renovations to Jackson, Marble Hill stores

Harps Food Stores has announced the grand reopenings of its Jackson and Marble Hill locations, both for Wednesday, June 26. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Harps grocery store at 309 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson is among two company stores that will soon undergo grand reopening celebrations in Southeast Missouri, having completed their remodelings.
Harps grocery store at 309 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson is among two company stores that will soon undergo grand reopening celebrations in Southeast Missouri, having completed their remodelings.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Harps Food Stores Inc. of Springdale, Arkansas, has announced the grand reopenings of its Jackson and Marble Hill locations. The grand openings for both remodeled grocery stores are scheduled for Wednesday, June 26.

The opening celebration of the Marble Hill location at 401 E. Main St. will commence at 9 a.m. The Jackson store at 309 E. Jackson Blvd. will have its grand opening ceremony at 1 p.m.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Both stores will be open seven days a week, with the Marble Hill location’s hours running from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the Jackson store opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m.

Harps operates 148 locations across the states of Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Oklahoma. It employs more than 7,200 workers and opened in Springdale in 1930.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 20
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a...
BusinessDec. 20
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is work...
BusinessDec. 19
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big mornin...
BusinessDec. 19
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
BusinessDec. 17
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
BusinessDec. 16
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
BusinessDec. 16
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
BusinessDec. 16
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
BusinessDec. 16
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
BusinessDec. 16
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
BusinessDec. 16
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy