Harps completes renovations to Jackson, Marble Hill stores

Harps Food Stores Inc. of Springdale, Arkansas, has announced the grand reopenings of its Jackson and Marble Hill locations. The grand openings for both remodeled grocery stores are scheduled for Wednesday, June 26.
The opening celebration of the Marble Hill location at 401 E. Main St. will commence at 9 a.m. The Jackson store at 309 E. Jackson Blvd. will have its grand opening ceremony at 1 p.m.
Both stores will be open seven days a week, with the Marble Hill location’s hours running from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the Jackson store opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m.
Harps operates 148 locations across the states of Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Oklahoma. It employs more than 7,200 workers and opened in Springdale in 1930.
