Hanauer takes nurse practitioner role in Mississippi County

Rachel S. Hanauer has accepted a nurse practitioner role at Ferguson Medical Group-Charleston, a Saint Francis Medical Partner.
Board certified by American Nurses Credentialing Center, Hanauer holds degrees from Loyola, Oak Point and Vanderbilt universities.
