On Friday, Oct. 18, Southeast Missourian business editor Jay Wolz texted me and asked whether I would consider writing a guest column for the business section. He explained this would take the place of his normal column. After taking some time and careful consideration, I agreed to do so. I wasn't apprehensive about writing the column, but writing in place of Jay is a challenge. Many people have commented about the tremendous job he is doing in covering the business community and those people are correct. So, this is not a Jay Wolz production, but I'll give it my best shot.

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is closing in on completing another tremendous year of activity and results. In 2019, we've seen low unemployment, job growth, higher average county wages, the announcement of many new facilities and businesses, expansions of some of our region's stalwarts, great results in marketing partnerships with Visit Cape and the City of Cape Girardeau, and continued tremendous working relationship with our neighbors in Cape County, Jackson and Scott City through the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet. We will celebrate our partnerships, our volunteers, and recognize area greatness at our annual dinner meeting to be held Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Drury Plaza Conference Center. We will recognize the Ambassador of the Year, the Small Business of the Year, the first ever recipient of the Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship, and the Rush H. Limbaugh Award. Hope to see you for this celebration.

Two other things I'd like to mention while I have the floor -- or in this case the column. In the first quarter of 2020, we are going to embark on a couple of new ventures that should result in significant and positive impact for the area.