Growth of automated jobs leads to calls for a 'robot tax'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Security guard Eric Leon watches the Knightscope K5 security robot as it glides through the mall, charming shoppers with its blinking blue and white lights.

The brawny automaton records video and sounds alerts. According to its maker, it deters mischief just by making the rounds.

Leon, the all-too-human guard, feels pretty sure the robot someday will take his job.

"He doesn't complain," Leon said. "He's quiet. No lunch break. He's starting exactly at 10."

Even in the technology hotbed stretching from Silicon Valley to San Francisco, a security robot can captivate passers-by.

But the K5 is only one of a growing menagerie of automated novelties in a region where you can eat a delivered pizza made via automation and drink beers at a bar served by an airborne robot. This summer, the San Francisco Chronicle published a tech tourism guide listing a dozen or so places where tourists can observe robots and automation in action.

Yet San Francisco also is where workers were the first to embrace mandatory sick leave and fully paid parental leave. Voters approved a $15 hourly minimum wage in 2014, a requirement Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law for the entire state in 2016. And one official is pushing a statewide "tax" on robots that automate jobs and put people out of work.

It's too soon to say whether the effort will prevail, let alone whether less-progressive jurisdictions might follow suit. The tussle points to the tensions that can flare when people embrace technological innovation and a strong brand of social consciousness.

Such frictions seem destined to escalate as automation makes more inroads into the workplace. One city supervisor, Norman Yee, has proposed barring food-delivery robots from city streets, arguing public sidewalks should be solely for people.

"I'm a people person," Yee said, "so I tend to err on the side of things that should be beneficial and safe for people."

Jane Kim, the city supervisor who is pushing the robot tax, said it's important to think about how people will earn a living as more U.S. jobs are lost to automation.

After speaking with experts on the subject, she decided to launch a statewide campaign with the hope of bringing revenue-raising ideas to the state legislature or directly to voters.

"I really do think automation is going to be one of the biggest issues around income inequality," Kim said.

It makes sense, she added, that the city at the center of tech disruption take up the charge to manage that disruption.

"It's not inherently a bad thing, but it will concentrate wealth, and it's going to drive further inequity if you don't prepare for it now," she said.

"Preposterous" is what William Santana Li, CEO of security robot maker Knightscope, calls the supervisor's idea. His company created the K5 robot monitoring the Westfield Valley Fair mall in San Jose.

The private-security industry, Li said, suffers from high turnover and low pay. As he sees it, having robots handle menial tasks allows human guards to assume greater responsibilities --such as managing a platoon of K5 robots -- and likely earn more pay in the process.

Li acknowledged such jobs would require more training and some technological know-how. But he said people ultimately stand to benefit. Besides, Li said, it's wrong to think robots are intended to take people's jobs.

"We're working on 160 contracts right now, and I can maybe name two that are literally talking about, 'How can I get rid of that particular human position?'" he said.