September 6, 2022

Groundbreakings, ribbon-cutting, coffee

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will play host to the following events this week:

  • 11:30 a.m. today, Houck Multiuse Complex groundbreaking, 1118 Broadway
  • 4 p.m. Wednesday, First Missouri State Bank's first anniversary ribbon-cutting, 2480 E. Main St. in Jackson.
Additionally, the Cape Chamber will host the following:

  • Noon on Wednesday, Celebrations Restaurant's 25th anniversary groundbreaking, 615 Bellevue St.
  • 7:40 a.m. Friday, First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 Main St., sponsored by EBO MD and Circle Fiber

