Groundbreaking this week for new casino hotel

Century Casino, 777 Main St. in Cape Girardeau, will hold a groundbreaking at 9 a.m. Thursday for a planned $26 million, nine-story hotel with an estimated 75 to 80 rooms.
Downtown Cape Girardeau had no hotel from 1971 until 2018, when Courtyard by Marriott opened.
